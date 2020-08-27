Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF)

In a report issued on August 13, Douglas Loe from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF), with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 48.3% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, IntelGenx Technologies, and Kalytera Therapeutics.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.90, representing a 99.8% upside. In a report issued on August 14, Bloom Burton also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

Based on Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.9 million and net profit of $2.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.6 million and had a net profit of $1.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CPHRF in relation to earlier this year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products. Its products include dermatology, hospital acute care, and out-licensed products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.