Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

In a report issued on October 27, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF), with a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.80.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3778 out of 7119 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Argonaut Gold with a $3.58 average price target, which is a 102.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.

Argonaut Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. The company portfolio of gold operations include the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, and the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. The company was founded on April 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.