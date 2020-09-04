Echelon Wealth Partners Maintains Their Hold Rating on Meta Growth (NACNF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Andrew Semple maintained a Hold rating on Meta Growth (NACNF) on August 24 and set a price target of C$0.41. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 55.5% and a 80.0% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Fire & Flower Holdings, and Trulieve Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Meta Growth with a $1.02 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.45 and a one-year low of $0.02. Currently, Meta Growth has an average volume of 44.74K.

National Access Cannabis Corp is Canada’s largest recreational cannabis retailer. With a portfolio of 35 licensed retail locations nationwide, the company is a leader in secure, safe and responsible access to legal recreational cannabis in Canada. Through its Canada-wide network of META Cannabis Supply Co. and NewLeaf Cannabis recreational cannabis retail stores, the company enables the public to gain knowledgeable access to Canada’s network of authorized Licensed Producers of cannabis. It operates in three segments namely, Medical Cannabis Education, Research, and Retail Cannabis Stores.