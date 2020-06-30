Echelon Wealth Partners Maintains Their Hold Rating on Invesque (MHIVF)

In a report released yesterday, Stephan Boire from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Hold rating on Invesque (MHIVF), with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.50, close to its 52-week low of $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Boire is ranked #5725 out of 6723 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Invesque is a Hold with an average price target of $3.46.

The company has a one-year high of $7.56 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Invesque has an average volume of 12.99K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MHIVF in relation to earlier this year.

Invesque, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living and medical office properties. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.