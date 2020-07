Echelon Wealth Partners Maintains Their Buy Rating on Theratechnologies (THTX)

In a report issued on July 15, Douglas Loe from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Theratechnologies (THTX), with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 55.0% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, IntelGenx Technologies, and Cipher Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Theratechnologies with a $6.05 average price target, implying a 167.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on Theratechnologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.16 million and GAAP net loss of $5.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of THTX in relation to earlier this year.

Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy. Theratechnologies was founded on October 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.