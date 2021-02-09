Echelon Wealth Partners Maintains Their Buy Rating on Skylight Health Group (SHGFF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Rob Goff maintained a Buy rating on Skylight Health Group (SHGFF) yesterday and set a price target of C$2.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.15, close to its 52-week high of $1.24.

Goff has an average return of 15.2% when recommending Skylight Health Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #37 out of 7291 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Skylight Health Group with a $1.45 average price target.

Skylight Health Group’s market cap is currently $202.2M and has a P/E ratio of -14.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -223.36.

