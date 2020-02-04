Echelon Wealth Partners Maintains Their Buy Rating on Roxgold (ROGFF)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Walker from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF), with a price target of C$1.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.75.

Walker has an average return of 8.3% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #2246 out of 5864 analysts.

Roxgold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.13, implying a 40.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Cormark Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.80 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.07 and a one-year low of $0.60. Currently, Roxgold has an average volume of 46.43K.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.