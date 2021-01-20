Echelon Wealth Partners Maintains Their Buy Rating on Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Rob Goff maintained a Buy rating on Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF) on January 13 and set a price target of C$1.60. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.80, close to its 52-week high of $0.91.

Goff has an average return of 185.5% when recommending Quisitive Technology Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #56 out of 7243 analysts.

Quisitive Technology Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.25.

The company has a one-year high of $0.91 and a one-year low of $0.18. Currently, Quisitive Technology Solutions has an average volume of 85.12K.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc is a digital technology consulting company. It is engaged in offering information technology solutions, specializing in blockchain and transformative technologies, strategy and management consulting, agile software development, digital transformation, cloud and data analytics.