Echelon Wealth Partners Maintains Their Buy Rating on National Access Cannabis (NACNF)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Pallotta from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on National Access Cannabis (NACNF), with a price target of C$0.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.09, close to its 52-week low of $0.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Pallotta has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -28.1% and a 9.5% success rate. Pallotta covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as iAnthus Capital Holdings, Green Thumb Industries, and Trulieve Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Access Cannabis with a $0.22 average price target.

Based on National Access Cannabis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.22 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.07 million.

National Access Cannabis Corp. is a recreational cannabis retailer in Canada. Its network of medical cannabis clinics, partner pharmacies, and recreational cannabis retail stores enables patients and customers to gain knowledgeable access to Canada’s network of authorized, licensed producers of cannabis.