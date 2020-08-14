Echelon Wealth Partners Maintains Their Buy Rating on IMV (IMV)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Douglas Loe maintained a Buy rating on IMV (IMV) on August 5 and set a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 54.4% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, IntelGenx Technologies, and Kalytera Therapeutics.

IMV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.58, implying a 71.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Industrial Alliance Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.82 and a one-year low of $1.35. Currently, IMV has an average volume of 1.66M.

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immunotherapy in Oncology. Its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) enables the programming of immune cells in vivo. The firm’s candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy combining DPX with a specific tumor target: Survivin. DPX-Survivac is in clinical evaluation as a monotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer and in combination with Merck’s Keytruda across multiple cancer indications. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian E. Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

