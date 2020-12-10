Echelon Wealth Partners Maintains Their Buy Rating on High Tide (HITIF)

Howard Kim- December 10, 2020, 4:06 AM EDT

In a report issued on October 28, Andrew Semple from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on High Tide (HITIF), with a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 100.8% and a 96.6% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fire & Flower Holdings, Green Thumb Industries, and Trulieve Cannabis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on High Tide is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.43, which is a 203.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, ATB Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$0.60 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.20 and a one-year low of $0.04. Currently, High Tide has an average volume of 228.9K.

High Tide, Inc. operates as a counterculture chain, which engages in the manufacture and retail of cannabis accessories. The firm operates through the Wholesale and Retail business segments. Its brands include: Famous Brandz, RGR, Smoker’s Corner, Canna Cabana, KushBar, and Kush West. The company was founded by Harkirat Grover in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

