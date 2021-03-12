Echelon Wealth Partners Maintains a Buy Rating on Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Rob Goff maintained a Buy rating on Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF) on March 4 and set a price target of C$1.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.21, close to its 52-week high of $1.38.

Goff has an average return of 209.6% when recommending Quisitive Technology Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #40 out of 7372 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quisitive Technology Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.52.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Quisitive Technology Solutions’ market cap is currently $233.9M and has a P/E ratio of -7.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -13.36.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc is a digital technology consulting company. It is engaged in offering information technology solutions, specializing in blockchain and transformative technologies, strategy and management consulting, agile software development, digital transformation, cloud and data analytics.