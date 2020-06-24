Echelon Wealth Partners Maintains a Buy Rating on Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Rob Goff maintained a Buy rating on Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF) on June 22 and set a price target of C$1.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.66.

Goff has an average return of 6.5% when recommending Drone Delivery Canada.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #1148 out of 6721 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Drone Delivery Canada is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.31.

The company has a one-year high of $0.98 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, Drone Delivery Canada has an average volume of 50.37K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse. The Depot to Consumer offers logistics services from a retailer or warehouse direct to a consumer’s home or business location. The company was founded on February 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.