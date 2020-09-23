Echelon Wealth Partners Maintains a Buy Rating on Canaccord Genuity (CCORF)

In a report issued on August 14, Rob Goff from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Canaccord Genuity (CCORF), with a price target of C$7.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.86.

Goff has an average return of 14.1% when recommending Canaccord Genuity.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #324 out of 6928 analysts.

Canaccord Genuity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.73, a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.00 price target.

Based on Canaccord Genuity’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $320 million and net profit of $26.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $326 million and had a net profit of $24.21 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CCORF in relation to earlier this year.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets; Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management; and Corporate and Other. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment includes investment banking, advisory, research, and trading activities on behalf of corporate, institutional, and government clients as well as principal trading activities. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management segment provides brokerage services and investment advice to retail or institutional clients in Canada, the US, and the UK and Europe. The Corporate and Other segment comprises brokerage services, interest, and foreign exchange revenue and expenses. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.