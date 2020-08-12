Echelon Wealth Partners Keeps Their Hold Rating on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Frederic Blondeau maintained a Hold rating on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF) on August 4 and set a price target of C$45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Blondeau is ranked #6004 out of 6877 analysts.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.25.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s market cap is currently $3.84B and has a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APYRF in relation to earlier this year.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada. Allied Properties’ major tenants include IT, banking, government, marketing, and telecommunications firms. The company also controls a number of telecommunications/IT and retail properties within its real estate portfolio.