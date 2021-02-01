Echelon Wealth Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on RosCan Gold (RCGCF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker reiterated a Buy rating on RosCan Gold (RCGCF) on January 19 and set a price target of C$0.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 53.3% success rate. Walker covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osino Resources, Osisko Mining, and Roxgold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RosCan Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.47.

The company has a one-year high of $0.50 and a one-year low of $0.10. Currently, RosCan Gold has an average volume of 110.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RCGCF in relation to earlier this year.

Roscan Gold Corp is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties. The company explores properties in Africa region. The company continues to evaluate potential resource opportunities.