Echelon Wealth Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF)

In a report issued on October 4, Rob Goff from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF), with a price target of C$1.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.55.

Goff has an average return of 157.6% when recommending Quisitive Technology Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #262 out of 6979 analysts.

Quisitive Technology Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QUISF in relation to earlier this year.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc is a digital technology consulting company. It is engaged in offering information technology solutions, specializing in blockchain and transformative technologies, strategy and management consulting, agile software development, digital transformation, cloud and data analytics.