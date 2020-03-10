Echelon Wealth Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF)

In a report issued on March 5, Frederic Blondeau from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF), with a price target of C$15.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Blondeau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 51.1% success rate. Blondeau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Artis Real Estate Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cominar Real Estate Investment with a $11.80 average price target, a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$17.00 price target.

Based on Cominar Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $242 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $268 million.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Mixed-Use Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire in 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.