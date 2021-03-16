Echelon Wealth Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF)

In a report issued on March 9, Rob Goff from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF), with a price target of C$3.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.80.

Goff has an average return of 89.2% when recommending CloudMD Software & Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #38 out of 7379 analysts.

CloudMD Software & Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.91, a 64.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

Based on CloudMD Software & Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.36 million and GAAP net loss of $2.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.17 million and had a GAAP net loss of $809.7K.

Premier Health Group Inc. is a Canadian company. It is focused on health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies. The firm along with its subsidiary offers SAAS based health technology solutions including a cloud-based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software, medical billing software and an online patient portal, Premier Health Group is also developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI).