Echelon Wealth Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on AYR Strategies (AYRSF)

In a report issued on April 23, Andrew Semple from Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRSF), with a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.05, close to its 52-week low of $3.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 75.0% success rate. Semple covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Fire & Flower Holdings, and Trulieve Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AYR Strategies with a $14.74 average price target, implying a 199.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.71 and a one-year low of $3.45. Currently, AYR Strategies has an average volume of 28.53K.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.

