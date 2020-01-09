Echelon Wealth Partners Keeps a Buy Rating on Roxgold (ROGFF)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Walker from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF), with a price target of C$1.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.75.

Walker has an average return of 10.9% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #2421 out of 5788 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roxgold with a $1.07 average price target.

Roxgold’s market cap is currently $278.7M and has a P/E ratio of 107.14. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.71.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.