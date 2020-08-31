Echelon Wealth Partners Keeps a Buy Rating on Osino Resources (OSIIF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker reiterated a Buy rating on Osino Resources (OSIIF) on August 17 and set a price target of C$2.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.15.

Walker has an average return of 25.9% when recommending Osino Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #258 out of 6924 analysts.

Osino Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.76.

The company has a one-year high of $1.50 and a one-year low of $0.27. Currently, Osino Resources has an average volume of 59.88K.

Osino Resources Corp is a Canadian company, focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia.