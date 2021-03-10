Echelon Wealth Partners Keeps a Buy Rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

Catie Powers- March 10, 2021, 4:09 AM EDT

In a report issued on March 3, Andrew Semple from Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF), with a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 154.1% and a 83.0% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Verano Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fire & Flower Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.38, which is a 47.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Fire & Flower Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.12 million and GAAP net loss of $25.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.7 million and had a net profit of $10.21 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

