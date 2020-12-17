Echelon Wealth Partners Gives a Buy Rating to Skylight Health Group (SHGFF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Rob Goff assigned a Buy rating to Skylight Health Group (SHGFF) on December 8 and set a price target of C$1.35. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.91.

Goff has an average return of 23.9% when recommending Skylight Health Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #66 out of 7157 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Skylight Health Group with a $1.25 average price target, which is a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Beacon also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.40 price target.

Skylight Health Group’s market cap is currently $121.3M and has a P/E ratio of -13.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -153.84.

