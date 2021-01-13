Echelon Wealth Partners Believes Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) Won’t Stop Here

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Andrew Semple maintained a Buy rating on Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) on January 6 and set a price target of C$52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.85, close to its 52-week high of $42.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 121.6% and a 90.0% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fire & Flower Holdings, Green Thumb Industries, and Cresco Labs.

Trulieve Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.18, which is a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Trulieve Cannabis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $136 million and net profit of $4.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.73 million and had a net profit of $60.27 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TCNNF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products. The firm cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Its products include smokable flower, inhalation, oral, sublingual, topical, inter-nasal, and concentrates. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.