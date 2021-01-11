Echelon Wealth Partners Believes Skylight Health Group (SHGFF) Still Has Room to Grow

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Rob Goff maintained a Buy rating on Skylight Health Group (SHGFF) on January 7 and set a price target of C$1.85. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.11, close to its 52-week high of $1.24.

Goff has an average return of 25.4% when recommending Skylight Health Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #55 out of 7208 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skylight Health Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.38.

The company has a one-year high of $1.24 and a one-year low of $0.03. Currently, Skylight Health Group has an average volume of 292.3K.

