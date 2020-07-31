Echelon Wealth Partners Believes Roxgold (ROGFF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on July 23, Ryan Walker from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF), with a price target of C$1.80. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.17, close to its 52-week high of $1.32.

Walker has an average return of 51.9% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #227 out of 6832 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roxgold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.54, which is a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

Roxgold’s market cap is currently $435.4M and has a P/E ratio of 134.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ROGFF in relation to earlier this year.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.