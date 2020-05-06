Echelon Wealth Partners Believes Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on May 1, Rob Goff from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF), with a price target of C$0.95. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.52, close to its 52-week high of $0.59.

Goff has an average return of 226.4% when recommending Quisitive Technology Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #1613 out of 6520 analysts.

Quisitive Technology Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.57.

Based on Quisitive Technology Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.34 million and GAAP net loss of $487.8K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.23 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.75 million.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc is a digital technology consulting company. It is engaged in offering information technology solutions, specializing in blockchain and transformative technologies, strategy and management consulting, agile software development, digital transformation, cloud and data analytics.