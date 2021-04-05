Echelon Wealth Partners Believes Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF) Won’t Stop Here

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Rob Goff maintained a Buy rating on Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF) on March 23 and set a price target of C$2.20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.20, close to its 52-week high of $1.38.

Goff has an average return of 208.4% when recommending Quisitive Technology Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #53 out of 7423 analysts.

Quisitive Technology Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.57, implying a 29.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.30 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.38 and a one-year low of $0.26. Currently, Quisitive Technology Solutions has an average volume of 66.84K.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc is a digital technology consulting company. It is engaged in offering information technology solutions, specializing in blockchain and transformative technologies, strategy and management consulting, agile software development, digital transformation, cloud and data analytics.