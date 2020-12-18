Echelon Wealth Partners Believes High Tide (HITIF) Won’t Stop Here

Jason Carr- December 18, 2020, 4:08 AM EDT

In a report issued on December 9, Andrew Semple from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on High Tide (HITIF), with a price target of C$0.60. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.19, close to its 52-week high of $0.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 110.5% and a 100.0% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Cresco Labs.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for High Tide with a $0.47 average price target.

High Tide’s market cap is currently $82.22M and has a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -16.28.

High Tide, Inc. operates as a counterculture chain, which engages in the manufacture and retail of cannabis accessories. The firm operates through the Wholesale and Retail business segments. Its brands include: Famous Brandz, RGR, Smoker’s Corner, Canna Cabana, KushBar, and Kush West. The company was founded by Harkirat Grover in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

