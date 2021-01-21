Echelon Wealth Partners Believes GoGold Resources (GLGDF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on January 13, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on GoGold Resources (GLGDF), with a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.06, close to its 52-week high of $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 50.0% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeman Gold Corp., Argonaut Gold, and Revival Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GoGold Resources with a $2.32 average price target, a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.10 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.15 and a one-year low of $0.27. Currently, GoGold Resources has an average volume of 139.1K.

Gogold Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.