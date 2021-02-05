Echelon Wealth Partners Believes Canaccord Genuity (CCORF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on January 25, Rob Goff from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Canaccord Genuity (CCORF), with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.91, close to its 52-week high of $10.47.

Goff has an average return of 79.4% when recommending Canaccord Genuity.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #51 out of 7271 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canaccord Genuity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.17.

The company has a one-year high of $10.47 and a one-year low of $2.30. Currently, Canaccord Genuity has an average volume of 12.36K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CCORF in relation to earlier this year.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets; Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management; and Corporate and Other. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment includes investment banking, advisory, research, and trading activities on behalf of corporate, institutional, and government clients as well as principal trading activities. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management segment provides brokerage services and investment advice to retail or institutional clients in Canada, the US, and the UK and Europe. The Corporate and Other segment comprises brokerage services, interest, and foreign exchange revenue and expenses. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.