Echelon Wealth Partners Believes Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) Still Has Room to Grow

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Gabriel Gonzalez CFA maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) yesterday and set a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.29, close to its 52-week high of $2.63.

CFA has an average return of 7.0% when recommending Argonaut Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #1984 out of 7187 analysts.

Argonaut Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.03, implying a 75.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Cormark Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.00 price target.

Argonaut Gold’s market cap is currently $629.8M and has a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.84.

Argonaut Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. The company portfolio of gold operations include the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, and the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. The company was founded on April 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.