Ebay (EBAY) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Ebay (EBAY). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.04, close to its 52-week high of $61.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 74.8% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ebay is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.22, representing a 15.7% upside. In a report issued on January 28, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $59.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ebay’s market cap is currently $40.01B and has a P/E ratio of 8.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -24.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 106 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EBAY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

eBay, Inc. operates as a commerce company, which engages in the provision of investments and acquisitions to help enable commerce on platforms for buyers and sellers online or on mobile devices. It operates throught the following platforms: Marketplace, Classifieds and StubHub. The Marketplace platform include online marketplace located at www.ebay.com, its localized counterparts and the eBay mobile apps. The Classified platform focuses in collection of brands such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen and others. The StubHub platform gives online ticket platform located at www.stubhub.com, its localized counterparts and the StubHub mobile apps. The company was founded by Pierre M. Omidyar in September 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More on EBAY: