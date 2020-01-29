Ebay (EBAY) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Ebay (EBAY), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 67.6% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ebay with a $39.29 average price target, which is a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $42.00 and a one-year low of $32.77. Currently, Ebay has an average volume of 7.26M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EBAY in relation to earlier this year.

eBay, Inc. operates as a commerce company, which engages in the provision of investments and acquisitions to help enable commerce on platforms for buyers and sellers online or on mobile devices. It operates throught the following platforms: Marketplace; Classifieds; StubHub, Corporate, and Others.