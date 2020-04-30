Ebay (EBAY) Receives a Hold from SunTrust Robinson

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Ebay (EBAY), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 62.2% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Ebay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.38, representing a 2.4% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Mizuho Securities also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $42.00 and a one-year low of $26.03. Currently, Ebay has an average volume of 15.41M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EBAY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Brian Doerger, the VP & CAO of EBAY sold 3,141 shares for a total of $115,903.

eBay, Inc. operates as a commerce company, which engages in the provision of investments and acquisitions to help enable commerce on platforms for buyers and sellers online or on mobile devices. It operates throught the following platforms: Marketplace, Classifieds and StubHub. The Marketplace platform include online marketplace located at www.ebay.com, its localized counterparts and the eBay mobile apps. The Classified platform focuses in collection of brands such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen and others. The StubHub platform gives online ticket platform located at www.stubhub.com, its localized counterparts and the StubHub mobile apps. The company was founded by Pierre M. Omidyar in September 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

