Ebay (EBAY) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report issued on September 1, Ygal Arounian from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Ebay (EBAY). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Arounian is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 56.6% success rate. Arounian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Uber Technologies, and IAC/InterActive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ebay is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.17, implying a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Based on Ebay’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.87 billion and net profit of $746 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.42 billion and had a net profit of $402 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EBAY in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Brian Doerger, the VP & CAO of EBAY sold 23,400 shares for a total of $1,272,834.

eBay, Inc. operates as a commerce company, which engages in the provision of investments and acquisitions to help enable commerce on platforms for buyers and sellers online or on mobile devices. It operates throught the following platforms: Marketplace, Classifieds and StubHub. The Marketplace platform include online marketplace located at www.ebay.com, its localized counterparts and the eBay mobile apps. The Classified platform focuses in collection of brands such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen and others. The StubHub platform gives online ticket platform located at www.stubhub.com, its localized counterparts and the StubHub mobile apps. The company was founded by Pierre M. Omidyar in September 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

