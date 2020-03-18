Eaton Vance (EV) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Eaton Vance (EV), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.90, close to its 52-week low of $27.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 44.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Eaton Vance with a $41.67 average price target, implying a 48.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $51.79 and a one-year low of $27.31. Currently, Eaton Vance has an average volume of 613.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EV in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eaton Vance Corp. engages in the management of investment funds and provides counselling services. It offers a range of engineered portfolio implementation services, including tax-managed core and specialty index strategies, futures and options-based portfolio overlays, and centralized portfolio management of multi-manager portfolios.