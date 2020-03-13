Eaton Vance (EV) Gets a Hold Rating from Citigroup

In a report released today, William Katz from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Eaton Vance (EV), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.48, close to its 52-week low of $27.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 56.8% success rate. Katz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sculptor Capital Management, Apollo Global Management, and Raymond James Financial.

Eaton Vance has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $43.33, which is a 40.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Based on Eaton Vance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $104 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $86.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EV in relation to earlier this year.

Eaton Vance Corp. engages in the management of investment funds and provides counselling services. It offers a range of engineered portfolio implementation services, including tax-managed core and specialty index strategies, futures and options-based portfolio overlays, and centralized portfolio management of multi-manager portfolios.