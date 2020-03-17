Eaton (ETN) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Andy Casey from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Eaton (ETN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.32, close to its 52-week low of $74.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Casey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 47.8% success rate. Casey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Illinois Tool Works, Parker Hannifin, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eaton is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.92, a 41.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $108.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $105.78 and a one-year low of $74.29. Currently, Eaton has an average volume of 3.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a diversified power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services; Hydraulics; Aerospace, Vehicle and eMobility.