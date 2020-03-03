Eaton (ETN) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Nicole Deblase from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Eaton (ETN), with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Deblase is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 50.7% success rate. Deblase covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Eaton has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.08, a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $121.00 price target.

Based on Eaton’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.24 billion and net profit of $452 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.46 billion and had a net profit of $631 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ETN in relation to earlier this year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a diversified power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services; Hydraulics; Aerospace, Vehicle and eMobility.