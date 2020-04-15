Eaton (ETN) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Eaton (ETN), with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 39.4% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Eaton has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.80, implying a 23.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $91.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $105.78 and a one-year low of $56.42. Currently, Eaton has an average volume of 3.67M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a diversified power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services; Hydraulics; Aerospace, Vehicle and eMobility. The Electrical Products segment consists of electrical components, industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality, emergency lighting, fire detection, wiring devices, structural support systems, circuit protection, and lighting products. The Electrical Systems and Services segment consists of power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality, hazardous duty electrical equipment, intrinsically safe explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. The Hydraulics segment includes hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment. The Aerospace segment is produces aerospace fuel, hydraulics, and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use. The Vehicle segment engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and supply of drivetrain and powertrain systems and critical components that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy, stability, performance and safety of cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. The eMobility segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies electrical and electronic components and systems that improve the power management and performance of both on-road and off-road vehicles. The company was founded on May 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.