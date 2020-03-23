Eaton (ETN) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on March 20, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Eaton (ETN), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.93, close to its 52-week low of $58.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 60.7% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Rockwell Automation.

Eaton has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.92, implying a 42.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

Based on Eaton’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.24 billion and net profit of $452 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.46 billion and had a net profit of $631 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a diversified power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services; Hydraulics; Aerospace, Vehicle and eMobility.