EasyJet (EJTTF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Carolina Dores downgraded EasyJet (EJTTF) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of £8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.35, close to its 52-week low of $5.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Dores is ranked #4991 out of 6481 analysts.

EasyJet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.98, representing a 63.0% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a £9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.87 and a one-year low of $5.31. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of 7,309.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.