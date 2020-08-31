EasyJet (EJTTF) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Hold rating on EasyJet (EJTTF) on August 17. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 54.0% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Southwest Airlines.

EasyJet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50, which is an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a £6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.86 and a one-year low of $5.30. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of 12.16K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EJTTF in relation to earlier this year.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.