EasyJet (EJTTF) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Ruxandra Haradau-Doser from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on EasyJet (EJTTF), with a price target of £7.19. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.28.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EasyJet with a $10.47 average price target, a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a £8.40 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.86 and a one-year low of $5.30. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of 1,278.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.