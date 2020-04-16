EasyJet (EJTTF) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Neil Glynn maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet (EJTTF) today and set a price target of £9.45. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.46, close to its 52-week low of $5.31.

Glynn noted:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung fur Easyjet nach einem Zwischenbericht und der virusbedingten Aufnahme neuer Kredite auf “Outperform” mit einem Kursziel von 945 Pence belassen. Analyst Neil Glynn berucksichtigte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie nun die zusatzliche Liquiditat und anderte ansonsten seine Schatzungen nur geringfugig. Der britische Billigflieger sichere sich weiterhin Marktanteile und zahle im europaischen Kurzstreckengeschaft zu den strukturellen Gewinnern./ajx/la Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / 14:12 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is ranked #6211 out of 6470 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EasyJet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.15, which is a 98.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £4.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

EasyJet’s market cap is currently $3B and has a P/E ratio of 7.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.99.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.