EasyJet (EJTTF) Gets a Buy Rating from UBS

In a report released yesterday, Jarrod Castle from UBS maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet (EJTTF). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.20, close to its 52-week low of $5.30.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EasyJet with a $96.85 average price target, implying a 1273.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, HSBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £9.25 price target.

EasyJet’s market cap is currently $2.38B and has a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.94.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.