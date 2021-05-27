EasyJet (EJTTF) Gets a Buy Rating from Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet (EJTTF) on May 25 and set a price target of £11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.79, close to its 52-week high of $14.60.

Roeska has an average return of 34.0% when recommending EasyJet.

According to TipRanks.com, Roeska is ranked #1800 out of 7531 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EasyJet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.49, which is a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.60 and a one-year low of $6.00. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of 254.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EJTTF in relation to earlier this year.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.