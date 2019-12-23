Eastman Chemical (EMN) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on Eastman Chemical (EMN) on December 20 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 62.0% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Graphic Packaging, and Westlake Chemical.

Eastman Chemical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.63.

Eastman Chemical’s market cap is currently $10.68B and has a P/E ratio of 14.24. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.77.

Eastman Chemical Co. engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products; Advanced Materials; Chemical Intermediates; and Fibers.